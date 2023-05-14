In a mental health motivational function cum ambulance flag-off program, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju donated an ambulance and assured funds for the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a home for homeless destitute people at Senki park of Itanagar.

The Deepak Nabam Living Home, an NGO based in Arunachal Pradesh, was conferred the national award of senior citizens, ‘Vayoshreshtha Samman in 2021’, by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu. The NGO was awarded in the category of ‘Best institution for providing services to senior citizens and awareness generation’ under the Union Social Justice & Empowerment Ministry.

Deepak Nabam, along with his wife Protima, has been running the NGO for the last 17 years without any government fund or incentive. The Deepak Nabam Living Home currently houses over 300 people, which include aged persons, drug addicts, and mentally challenged persons.

Earlier, CM Pema Khandu visited this home and was overwhelmed with emotion witnessing the services rendered by the Deepak Nabam Living Home, and announced a donation of Rs 50 lakhs from his personal account.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inspected this destitute home and assured for funds for improving the infrastructure of this home. Khiren assured to fulfill all requirements of the Home like a common kitchen, male ward, flood protection, security fencing, drainage, etc and expressed confidence that these assets would be put to good use by Deepak Nabam.

Kiren Rijiju informed that the state government would offer grant-in-aid to such NGOs instead of the in-practice Corpus Fund. He claimed that low-interest rates of Corpus Funds offered by banks hardly benefit the concerned NGO.

The Deepak Nabam Living Home, established in 2015, has so far provided shelter to 1800 inmates over the years. For 300 inmates, the Home still is their only hope and shelter. Kiren Rijiju lauded Deepak Nabam, his wife, and the volunteers for their yeoman services and mentioned that many such NGOs are doing great service to humanity across the state, which need handholding by the government.