Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A fully loaded truck hit his car near Ramban along Jammu- Srinagar Highway, said a police official.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

“Today, while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju’s car met with a minor accident. No one was injured in the accident. Kiren Rijiju was driven safely to his destination,” the Ramban Police said in a statement.

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On Saturday, Rijiju visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in the Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

"Going from Jammu to Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir to attend Legal Services Camp. Many beneficiaries of the Central Govt Schemes are attending the function along with Judges and NALSA team. Now, one can enjoy the beautiful road throughout the journey," Rijiju tweeted before the accident.