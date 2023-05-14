The South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023, a three-day event, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju today at the Dorjee Khandu Badminton Hall in Itanagar, which will conclude on May 16. More than 100 players and officials from six South Asian countries including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India participated in the championship, which is sponsored by NHPC and the sports department of the Arunachal Government.

Speaking at the event, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said that hosting such an international sport event in Arunachal itself is a milestone of success. Table Tennis is a world-known popular sport and considered as a convenient sport which can be played in schools, colleges, and various institutions as it doesn’t require much space. This event will further popularize Table tennis among the players, TTA Table tennis Arunachal has put their sincere efforts to make it a grand success following great arrangements. State Government is also giving its logistic and other support to make this event a success.

He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Mama Natung, the sports minister of Arunachal, and Kamlesh Mehta, secretary of Table Tennis Federation of India, and players of South Asian teams. He also acknowledged the NHPC for sponsoring this event on his approach. He appealed to the young players of Arunachal to take advantage of witnessing this event and enjoy, get encouraged to learn from these international players and he wished to see players from Arunachal to reach Olympics and International events in the future.

Regarding the non-availability of dedicated halls, Kiren assured that the government will soon provide funds to improve the sports infrastructure in the state.

In addition, Vice President of TTA informed that altogether six countries are participating in this South Asian youth table tennis Championship that will witness the arrival of 120 delegates. Stag Americas 16 tables, stag 40+ balls, and stag flooring will be used for the tournament.

At the championship, there will be U19 Boys and Girls teams, U15 boys and Girls teams, U19 boys and girls singles, U15 Boys and Girls singles, U19 boys and girls doubles, U19 & U15 Mixed doubles events. The singles and doubles competitions will follow the New Swaythling Cup system format.

This event is being sponsored by NHPC & Sports department of Arunachal Pradesh Government under the auspices and authority of the Asian Table Tennis Union & Table Tennis Federation of India.

The official logo and mascot of the championship were earlier launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and others. The CM earlier released a pigeon, the symbol of peace, in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, and TT players from the state.

"A moment of great pride as Arunachal is hosting the international event - South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2023 - in Itanagar from May 14-17. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi, sport is getting a big boost in the country. Our sportspersons are excelling in national & international events," stated the CM.