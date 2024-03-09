Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spearheaded a significant event as Oil India Limited (OIL) demonstrated its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by donating six vehicles to various organizations.

The ceremony, marked by the flag-off of these vehicles, was held to support Gurukul schools in Rang village Nybu Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko of Seppa and Basar, as well as the Gorkha Welfare Society in Darka of West Siang and Nafra of Bichom district.

The vehicles will enhance accessibility and facilitate the operational efficiency of these institutions, fostering a conducive environment for learning and welfare activities.

Additionally, Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana at Nafra further demonstrating the government's dedication to transforming the living standards of people in rural areas.