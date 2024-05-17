Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's uncle, Phanjen Rijiu, has passed away. Phanjen Rijiu, the younger brother of Rijiju's father, was a respected figure in the community, known for his service and contributions.

After retiring from the Police Department as a Sub-Inspector, Phanjen Rijiu continued to serve his community as the Gaon Bura (GB) of Nakhu Village in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. His role as GB was marked by dedication and commitment, earning him great respect and admiration from the villagers.

Phanjen Rijiu's contributions to the community, both as a police officer and as a village elder, will be remembered and valued by many. His passing is a significant loss to Nakhu Village and the wider West Kameng district.