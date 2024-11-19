Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya visited the Community Health Centre and Dibang Multi-Purpose Hydro Power project site at Arunachal Pradesh's Dambuk village as part of her two-day tour to Lower Dibang Valley district.

Bambhaniya interacted with ASHA workers, heard their problems and grievances, and encouraged them to work towards bettering the health of their communities.

The Union MoS also inspected the FCI godown at Roing, visited the 3F Oil Palm Factory at Jia, and RIWATCH Museum at Khinjili, and interacted with the Ahito Producer Group at Roing.

She further inspected the food based products and handloom and handicrafts products put up on display by Self Help Groups under the Ahito Producer Group, expressing admiration of their skill and hard work.

During a review meeting on November 16, the Union minister stated that problems and issues might crop up during implementation of schemes - be they big or small - and they can be solved only when they reach the right ears. So, with this in mind we are working together with the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, making it a part of our work culture and way of life.

She also agreed to the setting up of the Divisional Office of FCI at Pasighat, during the meeting.

State's Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs and Food & Civil Supply Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted the challenges faced by the departments of Food & Civil Supply and Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs in the state and requested for the intervention of the Union MoS in clearing the way for the better provision of services by the departments to the people of the state.

Advisor (Education & Home) Mutchu Mithi and MLA Puinnyo Apum also addressed the meeting. Also present in the meeting were ZPC Mama Miso, PS to Union MoS, Jagriti Singla, Director (Food & Civil Supply) Wayong Khimhun, Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Saurabh, SP Ringu Ngupok and heads of offices of the district.