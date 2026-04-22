Arunachal University of Studies, CRPF sign MoU to launch scholarship for CAPF personnel’s children

Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 186 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to introduce a scholarship programme aimed at supporting the children of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The initiative, titled the “Rashtra Rakshak Amarveer Jaswant Singh Rawat and Shaheed Subedar Joginder Singh Samman Scholarship,” seeks to provide tuition fee concessions and enhance access to higher education for dependents of serving, retired, and martyred CAPF personnel.

As per the MoU, the university will offer scholarships ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on tuition fees for eligible students. Additionally, wards of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will receive an extra 10 per cent benefit.

The programme is named in honour of Jaswant Singh Rawat and Joginder Singh, recognising their sacrifice and contribution to the nation.

Vice Chancellor Ajay Jha said the university considers it a responsibility to support the families of security personnel by ensuring access to quality education.

Commandant Dharmendra Kumar Singh described the initiative as a tribute to the sacrifices of CAPF personnel and emphasised the importance of securing educational opportunities for their children.

The collaboration reflects broader efforts to strengthen institutional support for security forces’ families while promoting inclusive access to education.