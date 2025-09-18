Arunachal university professor arrested after sexual harassment complaint

A student at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) filed a complaint on September 17 alleging sexual harassment and attempted rape by an Assistant Professor.

The Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO) quickly intervened, rescuing the student and handing over the accused, identified as Prasanjit Das, to the police. An FIR was registered, and Das is now in custody.

TKYO leaders visited the university on September 18 to formally submit a complaint and warned the administration against any retaliation affecting the student’s academic future. They made it clear that any manipulation of her records or career prospects would invite strict action against the institute.

University authorities have assured TKYO that the accused will be expelled and that the complainant’s education will not be disrupted.

Later, TKYO representatives met with the local police, pressing for a speedy and thorough investigation into the case.