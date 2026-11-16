The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai has proposed setting up a Bhagwan Parshuram Chair to research and document 56 sites across the country associated with the Hindu deity, according to an official statement.

The proposal was discussed during a visit to the university by a 50-member delegation led by former Uttar Pradesh minister and Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad national president Pandit Sunil Bharala and BJP national organiser Nagendra Nath Tripathi.

The proposed chair will focus on identifying and documenting the historical, spiritual, cultural and religious significance of the 56 sites associated with Bhagwan Parshuram across India.

The discussions were held in the presence of AUS chairman Ashwani Lochan, managing director Vishva Lochan and vice-chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha. University authorities welcomed the proposal and assured the delegation of institutional support for establishing and operating the chair.

The initiative aims to promote academic research into the legacy of Bhagwan Parshuram and associated pilgrimage sites through research projects, publications, seminars and academic collaborations.

The delegation also appreciated the university's infrastructure, academic environment and initiatives in education, research and the preservation of India's cultural heritage.

Following the visit, the delegation proceeded to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district to offer prayers at the pilgrimage site.

The university said it remained committed to promoting India's cultural and spiritual heritage through education and research.