Arunachal: Unlawful activities tribunal issues show-cause notice to NSCN (K) and its factions

The Office of the Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Chamber of the Deputy Registrar (Bench), Guwahati, has issued a Show-Cause Notice to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)], including all its factions, wings, and front organizations, asking why the outfit should not be declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The notice, dated October 31, 2025, was issued by the Office of the Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Gauhati High Court. The tribunal, headed by Hon’ble Justice Nelson Sailo of the Gauhati High Court, was constituted by the Central Government through Gazette Notification No. S.O. 4709(E) dated October 17, 2025, to determine whether sufficient grounds exist to declare NSCN (K) an unlawful association.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs, through Notification No. S.O. 4241(E) dated September 22, 2025, had declared NSCN (K) and all its affiliated wings, factions, and front organisations as an unlawful association with effect from September 28, 2025.



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The Tribunal recorded its prima facie satisfaction on October 29, 2025, in respect of the State of Nagaland, and subsequently extended its directions on October 31 to the States of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, where the group is also active. The Union of India was represented by Special Counsel Mr. Subhash Chandra Keyal, while the Government of Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Senior Government Advocate Mr. Arun Chandran.

The Tribunal directed that notices be served upon NSCN (K) by the Central Government and the State Governments of Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh through registered post, newspaper publications, public proclamations, and broadcasts via All India Radio.

The notice mandates the organisation to file its objections or written statements within 30 days from the date of service. The next hearing is scheduled for December 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Court No. 4, Gauhati High Court (New Block), Guwahati.

The proceedings mark part of the Central Government’s continued efforts to curb the activities of banned extremist groups in the Northeast and reinforce national security under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.