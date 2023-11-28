Arunachal Pradesh on November 28 witnessed a unique event as the Wall of Impressions, a mural featuring myriad interpretations of the Indian Constitution, was inaugurated by the state's three women legislators. The mural serves as a visual ode to the Pink Constitution Day, celebrating the significant role of women in shaping the legislative landscape.

A thought-provoking stress talk show was organized alongside the inauguration, featuring engineer and medalist Brahma Kumari Vidhatri, who traveled from Goa to share her insights. Attended by students from various colleges, schools, and the women legislators themselves, Vidhatri delivered a compelling lecture on stress management. Emphasizing the importance of discipline and effective time management, she aimed to guide the diverse audience in reducing stress related to studies and other life factors.

Pema Norbu Thongchi, the special secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, provided exclusive insights into the Wall of Impressions. He explained that the mural was the culmination of a painting competition held as part of the Constitution Day celebrations. Students from various colleges participated, contributing to the creation of the mural, which now adorns the walls of the assembly.

Thongchi also shed light on the recent addition of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and his grandson outside the assembly premises. Describing it as a rare portrait depicting Gandhi engaging with his grandson, Thongchi highlighted the symbolic message of youth leading society into the future.

Brahma Kumari Vidhathri, speaking to the media, urged the youth to be mindful of their technology usage. She stated that excess use of mobile phones and social media could have adverse effects. Vidhathri stressed the importance of balance and discipline, stating, "Excess of anything is poison," and encouraged the young generation to use technology judiciously.

Expressing her views on women's potential, Vidhathri asserted that women should be aware of their rights and duties. She urged women to play an active role in politics, welcoming the upcoming reservation bill wholeheartedly. "Women can lead a better society by representing more in politics, and our soft power is the need of the world," she added.