The Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, on July 5, issued a traffic advisory closing a significant stretch of road due to multiple landslides and adverse weather conditions. The closure affects the Dite Dimme-Migging road from Moying (Km 92+250) to Migging (Km 189+100).

According to the official notice, numerous landslides and landslips have occurred along this route over the past week, prompted by torrential and incessant rainfall in the region. The road closure will remain in effect until July 7 at 6 pm, pending further assessment of the situation.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is currently deploying all available resources to clear the debris and reopen the road for public use. However, the ongoing inclement weather is hampering these efforts.

This closure significantly impacts travel and transportation in Upper Siang, as the affected stretch spans nearly 97 kilometres. Local authorities are advising residents and travellers to seek alternative routes and exercise caution when navigating the area's roads.

The district administration has disseminated this information to various local officials and public leaders to ensure widespread awareness of the road closure. Travelers planning to visit or pass through Upper Siang are urged to stay informed about the latest traffic advisories and weather updates.