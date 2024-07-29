Urban Affairs and Land Management Minister Balo Raja, accompanied by local MLA Techi Kasso, conducted a comprehensive site visit across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Saturday. The inspection focused on the status of several centrally sponsored developmental activities.

At Hollongi, the minister assessed the progress of an Eco-Park project under the Smart City Mission, situated near the Donyi-Polo airport. Officials reported that project advancement had been impeded due to restrictions on truck movements along the airport road. This disruption has affected crucial tasks such as filling swampy areas and land acquisition. Minister Raja directed the CEO of the Smart City Mission to engage with the Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner and the Airports Authority of India to secure special permissions, aiming to smoothen the project's execution without affecting airport operations.

The team also visited Dapo-Yarlo on the city's outskirts, where the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is establishing solid waste management sites. IMC Mayor Tame Passang updated the officials on the current status and financial aspects of the initiative. Raja reiterated the government's dedication to resolving solid waste issues, highlighting the importance of a hygienic environment for public health.

Further, Raja inspected the near-complete Septage Treatment Plant at Chimpu, engaging in discussions with IMC officials and the contractor about the project's progress.