Arunachal urges Centre to boost seed funding and organic farming support

Arunachal Pradesh has urged the Centre to strengthen support for the agriculture and horticulture sectors in the Northeast, with a particular focus on timely seed funding and the expansion of organic farming initiatives.

The demand was raised by Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu during the two-day National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2026 held in New Delhi on Friday, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Addressing the conference, Wangsu highlighted the importance of quality seeds in improving agricultural productivity and ensuring food security. He called for the timely allocation and release of funds under seed-related programmes and advocated the development of more certified seed varieties tailored to the agro-climatic conditions of the northeastern region.

The minister stressed the need to recognise and promote locally adapted indigenous germplasm, stating that traditional seed varieties often perform more effectively under local conditions than externally introduced alternatives. He also proposed encouraging and empanelling local and regional companies for the production of seeds suited to the region’s unique agricultural requirements.

Drawing attention to the challenges faced by farmers in remote and difficult terrain, Wangsu sought enhanced support under the Seed Village Programme and the Sub-Mission on Seed and Planting Material (SMSP). He emphasised the need for greater investment in infrastructure development, farmer training and seed distribution networks.

The minister further called for increased financial assistance for farmers, noting that the high cost of certified seeds and limited purchasing capacity remain significant constraints in several northeastern states.

On sustainable agriculture, Wangsu said Arunachal Pradesh is “largely organic by default” and reiterated the state government's commitment to promoting bio-based crop protection practices in line with the Centre’s Mission Organic vision.

He also proposed the introduction of a dedicated Organic Bio-based Crop Protection Scheme under central government programmes to support environmentally sustainable farming practices and strengthen organic agriculture across the region.

The recommendations were presented as part of Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity, improve farmer support systems and advance sustainable farming in the Northeast.