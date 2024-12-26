The Directorate of Women and Child Development (WCD), in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Papumpare, organised Veer Baal Diwas at the CCI Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Mimum Tayeng, Secretary of Women and Child Development, Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, Chairperson of Oju Welfare Ratan Aniya, and Director TW Thongun, along with Directorate officials and the DCPU Papumpare team.

The occasion commemorated the sacrifices of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who demonstrated unwavering courage and faith in the face of adversity. Their legacy was remembered as a beacon of resilience and integrity, underlining the importance of standing firm in one’s principles.

Speakers emphasised the need to draw inspiration from the martyrs’ bravery to advocate for children’s welfare and rights. The event highlighted the collective responsibility to protect and empower children, ensuring they grow up in an environment of care and respect.