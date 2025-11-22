Arunachal: Vehicle theft gang busted at TRIHMS; three arrested, one on the run

Police have busted a vehicle theft racket operating within the premises of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), arresting three accused while another accomplice remains at large.

The investigation began after a written complaint was lodged on November 19, 2025, reporting frequent break-ins and thefts from vehicles parked inside the hospital campus. CCTV footage quickly led police to identify a suspect moving suspiciously near parked vehicles and attempting to break into them.

The first accused, Md. Anwar Hussain (29), was arrested in an unusual manner. He was found lying on a hospital bed pretending to be a patient in an attempt to evade detection, but was apprehended by Ct. Ganesh Upadhyay of the TRIHMS Outpost.

Interrogation of Hussain helped police trace two more members of the gang — Md. Sheikh (33) and Jakir Hussain (20) — who were arrested from Panchayat Colony by a team led by SI Vivek Linggi, SI Niri Rama and HC Lham Tsering.

According to police, the trio had been targeting vehicles across hospitals, markets, offices and residential areas. Their method involved checking for unlocked cars, exploiting slightly open windows, and stealing cash or valuables left inside.

Arrested Accused:

Md. Anwar Hussain (29), S/o Ramjan Ali, Fatehpur, Laluk PS, Lakhimpur, Assam

Md. Sheikh (33), S/o Lt. Suleman Sheikh, Dharmopur No.1, Laluk PS, Lakhimpur, Assam

Jakir Hussain (20), S/o Kobber Hussain, Karunabari, Laluk PS, Lakhimpur, Assam

Police said a fourth member of the gang is still absconding and efforts are on to track him down.

Superintendent of Police, ICR, Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, urged the public to secure their vehicles properly and immediately report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or by dialing 112.