Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh as representing "the pride of India" during his visit to the first-ever Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Boasimla, Kamle District on February 26.

"When I was here for the first time for a statehood event, I saw your tribes and was mesmerised. I saw the pride of India. I saw why India has a place for itself before the world," Dhankhar said during his address.

The visit to the remote location was highlighted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as a historic moment for the region. "Boasimla is a tiny place located beside the national highway. It would be written down in history that the Vice President has arrived here today," Rijiju stated.

Rijiju added, "The second citizen of the country's arrival in Boasimla is a matter of pride for all the people of Arunachal Pradesh."

During the celebration, VP Dhankhar honoured Kabak Yano, recognising her achievement as the first woman from the Nyishi community to successfully summit Mount Everest.

The Vice President, who was received at Itanagar airport by Minister Rijiju, served as the Chief Guest for the cultural festival, marking a significant recognition of the region's indigenous traditions.