The 15-day nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan campaign, aimed at modernising Indian agriculture through scientific outreach, sustainable practices and farmer empowerment, concluded in Arunachal's Upper Siang district on June 13, covering 81 villages and directly benefiting 6,942 farmers.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Geku, Upper Siang, under the aegis of the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and ICAR-ATARI, Zone-VI, Guwahati, successfully launched the campaign in Upper Siang and Siang districts.

A key highlight was the flagging off of the VKSA Krishi Rath by Deputy Commissioner Shri Talo Jerang in Upper Siang in the presence of ZPC Shri Lumgeng Litin.

In Siang district, the Rath was flagged off by HMLA Shri Talem Taboh, 32-Rumgong constituency, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Shri P.N. Thungon. The Rath traversed the region, disseminating agricultural information, technologies and high-quality seeds to remote areas.

The campaign covered 81 villages, directly benefiting 6,942 farmers. It focused on empowering farmers with climate-resilient, region-specific and organic farming technologies, tailored to the district's ecological profile and traditional practices.

It also highlighted government schemes available through the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Science, along with the distribution of Soil Health Cards and other inputs.

The VKSA campaign promoted two-way learning, with farmers receiving hands-on training and researchers gaining insights from farmers' innovations. Notable local innovations included fish-cum-paddy culture at Simong village, bamboo-made hand weeder cum digger (EIK), bottle gourd pots (GIRI) for seed storage and water transport, and a traditional pig fat remedy (Ek Yegop) used to treat pig skin ailments.

The event's success is attributed to the collective efforts of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Geku, Upper Siang, and the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fisheries, ArSLM and CAU, Pasighat, who overcame harsh weather, difficult terrain and connectivity issues.