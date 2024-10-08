Village leaders in Arunachal Pradesh have emphasised the need for conservation at D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary while also calling for increased local employment opportunities. This dual focus emerged during the conclusion of the 70th National Wildlife Week celebration in East Siang District.

Gaon Burahs (village chiefs) Jotin Bori, Tago Siram, and Basonsing Pao expressed strong support for the sanctuary's conservation efforts. They called for continued awareness programmes to educate villagers about the importance of wildlife preservation.

The village authorities pledged to assist sanctuary officials in safeguarding the area from hunters and poachers.

However, the chiefs also voiced a significant demand. While pledging assistance in safeguarding the area from poachers, they appealed to the District Forest Officer to recruit more unemployed youths from villages surrounding the sanctuary.

Talen Talom, Headmaster of Government Secondary School Sika Bamin, emphasised the public's role in protecting the sanctuary's biodiversity. "The sanctuary belongs to the public, so it's our responsibility to protect its rich flora and fauna for future generations," Talom stated.

The event featured an essay and painting competition for students, aimed at promoting wildlife conservation awareness. DFO Kempi Ete of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary thanked all stakeholders for their participation and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in making the sanctuary a premier wildlife destination in the state.