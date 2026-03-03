Arunachal village families seal MoU for Siang Upper hydropower studies

Nearly all households in Pangkang Jorkong village have signed an MoU with Arunachal Pradesh government, paving the way for pre-feasibility studies on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project—a key hydropower initiative for national energy security.

Out of 86 households, 79 agreed to the deal, signed by Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu for the government and Tamyo Mingki for the village. The pact covers only Pre-Feasibility Report activities, with further consultations promised for affected families if studies prove viable.

The signing drew senior officials, including Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Development Committee Chairman Tamiyo Taga, Joint Secretary for Hydropower Hage Lailang, and Chief Engineer Karom Perme. Tasing stated, “The growing participation and support from local communities is a strong testament to the trust and confidence in the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.”

The state nodal officer clarified that a detailed rehabilitation package and special development schemes for affected families would follow positive feasibility findings. Community members voiced backing for the studies but called for ongoing talks to protect local interests.

Villagers see the project as a boost for power generation, flood control, and regional growth, marking a rare show of unity in a region where hydropower plans often spark debate.