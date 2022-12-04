A remote village of Liromoba Constituency of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the installation of a 4G tower on December 4 under the initiative of remote villages connectivity programs by the Central government.

On the occasion, Nyamar Karbak, MLA from Liromoba Constituency distributed Airtel sims to villagers apart from inaugurating four development projects at remote Gemo Moku Village under Kamba Circle of Liromoba.

These projects are the 4G Airtel Network Tower (under the universal service obligation Fund), Community Hall-Dare, Culverts, Cement concrete Drain from BRTF Road to Gemo Moku, and Distribution of free Airtel Sim Cards.

Notably, this beautiful Gemo Moku village accommodates only 6 houses at present and stands as important as any other village; and this project is a humble step to bring remote places into the mainstream.

Furthermore, the MLA assured to cover every other village in his constituency with similar projects to enable mobile connectivity throughout the area.

''This will help all to gain accessibility to further developments in the future,'' he added.



Karbak cautioned the villagers especially, the children and the youths, to be more responsible with their use of phones and other electronic gadgets as there are high possibility of getting overly dependent on them or gain access to unhealthy websites if not monitored.

''It is the responsibility of all the adults to spread awareness and guide our younger generation in particular, to be able to utilize this opportunity as productively,'' he added.



Karbak also offered his gratitude to our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Young and dynamic Chief Minister Pema Khandu for helping to realize this dream.

He also thanked Gemo Ete for completing Tower work on Time, Bipu Tali, and All Gram Members for beautiful arrangements.

''Now under the BJP government rural India is connecting in a Real sense,'' he added.

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