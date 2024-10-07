Arunachal's Darne village under Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang District on October 7 launched ‘Relek’, a mission aiming the plantation of 62 saplings of Burmese Grapes, as part of the nationwide mission of Clean and Green India.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the villagers of Darne launched the mission in the presence of officials to plant the saplings of Burmese Grapes, locally referred to as ‘Bureng’.

The mission was formally launched by Dr. Manjuli Komut, Chief Executive Officer of Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, in the presence of Mebo ADC, Sibo Passing, RFO Mebo Range, Domek Koyu and village community members and SHGs. The event was organised by Bising Mo:ying Darne Committee led by Maklung Apum and Sevedy Perme.

While launching the Relek mission, a formal awareness meeting was also held at the community hall of the village where importance of plantation for better environmental balance was discussed at length.

Emphasis was laid on how to protect the planted saplings and maintain the greenery of the village by planting sufficient saplings of Burmese grapes.

It must be mentioned that ‘Relek’ means garden of Burmese grapes.



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Meanwhile, the idea to cover Darne village with Bureng plant saplings stems from the aim to witness the village's transformation into a green area full of Bureng trees in the next 5-10 years. Moreover, the trees will also bear good numbers of fruits which in turn will attracts visitors and tourists.

Appreciating this first-of-its-kind initiative, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing and RFO Mebo, Domek Koyu along with Chief Guest, Dr. Manjuli Komut said that the village will see a beautiful transformation after the Bureng saplings start blossoming and bearing fruits.

They urged the villagers to take proper care of the planted saplings which will also be monitored by Dr. Komut, Passing and Koyu from time to time.

During the day, a uniform/jersey for the volunteers of Bureng Mission (Bising Mo:ying Darne) was also launched along with a uniform for ambulance workers (volunteer Minggul) of ADC Sibo Passing at his native Kangkong village under Lower Dibang valley district.

Bising Mo:ying Darne Committee, Chairman Maklung Apum, Vice-Chairman, Sevedy Perme,Youth leader, Benjamin Borang and SHG representative Smty Yebin Borang also assured to protect and preserve the saplings of planted Burmese grapes.

The 62 saplings were provided by the SHGs.