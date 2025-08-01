Arunachal village takes monthly lead in cleanliness efforts under eco-clean mission

A dedicated team from Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division carried out a large-scale cleanliness drive on Thursday as part of the ongoing Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM). The effort, spearheaded by Clean Mission Borguli Chairman Kaling Tayeng and supported by local youth group Sisang Sirum, focused on clearing vegetation and maintaining hygiene along the Mebo-Dhola Road, covering both Old and New Borguli.

The initiative, which now takes place every month, is aimed at improving public health and maintaining cleanliness throughout the village. Volunteers used grass-cutting machines to clear roadside overgrowth and debris during the daylong drive.

“Our effort is to keep Borguli village neat and clean not only for beautification purposes, but for the healthy life of the villagers,” said Kaling Tayeng. “We are also trying to make our village one of the cleanest villages in Mebo Sub-Division and East Siang District at the lines of Silluk village under the same region.”

The team’s regular involvement and commitment to village sanitation drew appreciation from Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Additional Deputy Commissioner Nancy Yirang. Both serve as Chief Patron and Chairman of ECMM, respectively. MLA Tayeng also expressed hope that the group’s consistent contributions would be recognised by the district administration in the future.

In a related effort under the ECMM framework, a project known as Mission Ta:tang was launched in Borguli last November. The initiative, supported by the Ratan Welfare Society, saw the construction of a traditional birdwatching tower along the Siang River and the planting of fruit-bearing trees to encourage bird conservation and eco-tourism.