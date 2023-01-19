Residents of the Kangku circle in the Lower Siang district claim that people from neighbouring state Assam have already begun rampant encroachment on land that solely belongs to Arunachalees, even before the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal make any headway for a final solution.

The locals said that the people of Durpa, Sogum, and Champakchojo are having trouble sleeping because they are worried about losing their lands.

“We are awake day and night in this chilly winter to protect our ancestral land from the Assamese predators. A local resident shared this information. "They are attempting to capture as much land as possible before the final round of talks between two states regarding the boundary dispute."

The locals here claim that the situation remains tense on the ground, despite the fact that the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are working toward resolving the long-standing boundary dispute.

According to the 1951 Bordoloi commission report, Assam officials who were a part of the regional committee that was set up by the two state governments to settle boundary disputes in accordance with the Namsai Declaration claim Durpai, Sogum, and Champakchojo villages. Reli Kena, a youth leader in the region, stated, "Arunachal has always denounced the Bordoloi commission report." Additionally, he disclosed that tensions are high on the ground.

Our villages have been geo-tagged by Assam officials. Ranoj Pegu, Assam's education minister, and a number of other officials secretly visited the area recently. We are concerned that Assam officials' insistence on attempting to capture Durpai, Sogum, and Champakchojo villages could jeopardize this effort to settle the boundary dispute. He went on to say that Durpai, like Sogum and Champakchojo, one of the largest Galo villages, has never been part of Assam.

"Our villages have nothing to do with Assam." Similar to how China claimed Arunachal as part of them, this is. Our village may only be in Assam on their map. The Arunachal government has built schools, PMGSY road, and now a primary health center. In fact, unless they visit in secret, Assamese officials and citizens never enter our territory without our permission.

Additionally, he mentioned that locals want to meet with Chief Minister Pema Khandu to voice their concerns ahead of the next round of talks between the two states.

A meeting to discuss the issue was held at Likabali on January 18 by residents of the Lower Siang district who lived along the foothills.

"It was collectively concluded that we won't part way with the three towns no matter what," informed Reli Kena.

In July 2022, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam signed the "Namsai Declaration" to settle the boundary dispute. Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief ministers of both states, met with their cabinet ministers in Namsai to "restrict or minimize the boundary disputes between the two states in respect of 123 villages placed before the Local Commission by Arunachal in 2007," according to the declaration, which was signed. In January 2022, the two chief ministers met for the first time about boundary disputes. They will meet once more in April 2022 in Guwahati, and during this meeting, it will be decided, among other things, that the only boundary issues between the two states will be those that were brought before the Local Commission in 2007.

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