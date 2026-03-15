Arunachal villagers sign MoU for pre-feasibility work on Siang multipurpose project

A majority of families from three Upper Siang villages have signed agreements with the Arunachal Pradesh government, paving the way for pre-feasibility studies on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a major hydropower initiative.

Out of 70 families in Pugging village, 57—about 81 per cent—put pen to paper at the deputy commissioner's bungalow here, braving heavy rain. Residents from Ramsing and Janbo villages joined them, signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to kick off detailed assessments for the dam.

Deputy commissioner Talo Jerang signed for the government, while Jobang Nopi, Kabit Apang, and Yangkeng Takuk represented the villagers. The event started with a welcome from Hage Lailang, joint secretary for hydropower, who thanked attendees for their support over the past 18 months and urged them to embrace development for future generations.

Ninnong Ering, hydropower advisor and local assembly member, called it a historic step despite challenges. "We must move forward for development," he said, praising Janbo villagers for travelling far in tough weather. He highlighted Arunachal's youth and proactive stance amid geopolitical tensions with China.

Retired ADC Kabit Apang, speaking for Ramsing, warned of anti-social elements stirring trouble for personal gain, including attempts to revoke prior MoUs. He stressed the focus remains on scientific data for the project's viability. Koshang Nopi, from Halleng village development committee, noted his community received full livelihood packages after signing.

The SUMP promises energy security, infrastructure gains, and jobs, marking a milestone as locals drive the process forward.