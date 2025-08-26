Arunachal villages unite for massive eco-clean drive in Mebo sub-division

A large-scale social service cleanliness drive was conducted today morning between Raneghat and Ayeng village under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), with active participation from several village clean mission committees.

The drive was overseen by Addl. Dy. Commissioner Mebo and ECMM Chairman Nancy Yirang.

The initiative began at Raneghat along the National Highway roadside and extended up to Ayeng village, targeting grasses, plastic waste, and other litter to protect tree saplings planted by the Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA), East Siang Unit, and the Ketir-Momir Gokying mission, aimed at promoting a clean and green Ayeng. Teams from Silluk (Zero Waste), Aohali (Zero Hunting), Borguli (Mission Ta:tang), Kiyit (Mission Ayang), Ayeng (Ketir-Momir Gokying), and other villages joined the drive, demonstrating strong coordination and enthusiasm.



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Speaking at the event, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang highlighted that collective efforts under ECMM are gradually making residents of Mebo Sub-Division more conscious about cleanliness and environmental health. ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin described the initiative as increasingly successful in fostering sustainable community engagement.

Village leaders, including Ketir-Momir Gokying Chairman Bompang Tayeng, Silluk Swachh Abhiyan Chairman Kepang Nong Borang, Clean Borguli Mission Chairman Kaling Tayeng, and Sangar Pertin of Ayang Mission Kiyit, reiterated their commitment to maintaining clean and green surroundings in their respective villages.