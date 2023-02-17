Police today resorted to firing tear gas shells and air firing to control protesting students on the streets in Itanagar on February 17.

Amid the ongoing bandh, violence broke out on February 17 in Arunachal's Itanagar town after the protesting students violated Section 144 CrPc.

Several videos of the incidents have surfaced wherein it can be seen that everything is halted at National Highway (NH) 52 which passes through Itanagar.

In the video, the protestors can be seen destroying the banners having images of Arunachal Chief Minister Prem Khandu in the town.

Also Read: Arunachal government cancels swearing-in ceremony of APPSC new chairman

The videos clearly show that the protestors are freely walking on the road with sticks in their hand and have blocked the entire road.

Meanwhile, the police in the town are trying to control the situation and restricting protestors to march ahead in the town.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC) aspirants have called for a bandh on February 17, 2023, from 5 AM on February 17.

On the otherhand, the Arunachal government on February 17 cancelled the swearing-in ceremony of APPSC's new chairman and its members which was the main demand of aspirants, said sources.

As per the sources, the decision was taken during a virtual meeting.