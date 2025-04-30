In a significant boost to cultural infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay today inaugurated the newly constructed VIP Gallery at the Rupa River Festival (RRF) Ground in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Karma Dorjee Thongdok and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rupa, Lobsang Tsetan.

The Rupa River Festival, launched in 2022 and now in its third edition, has rapidly grown into a major community-led initiative. Organized annually by the Tukpen Welfare Society, the festival has become a platform not just for music and culture but also for advocating environmental awareness, particularly around the preservation of the Ziding-Kho River, and promoting socio-economic development and tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Chombay praised the dedication of the young and dynamic RRF organizing team, led by Convenor Khandu Thongdok, for their sustained efforts in running the festival without any government assistance. He also lauded the Tukpen Welfare Society, especially its president Tsering Thongdok and his family, for their generous contribution of the festival ground to the people of Rupa.



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“The Rupa River Festival is not just an event—it’s a movement. It’s inspiring to see how this community-driven initiative is helping preserve our natural heritage while fostering unity and growth,” Chombay said.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including former minister and ASB President DK Thongdok, ZPM Tashi Wangchu, retired IGP SN Mosobi, retired SE Er. Norbu Thongdok, retired AO Tanzin Gombu Khrimey, Mandal President Sangey Gombu Thongdok, ASB Vice President Tsering Thongdok, departmental heads, Women’s Welfare Association (WWA) members, and PRI members.

The newly constructed VIP Gallery is expected to enhance the infrastructure of the festival grounds, supporting the festival’s growing prominence and ensuring better accommodation for guests and dignitaries in the years to come.