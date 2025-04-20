A war memorial honouring Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), was virtually inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on April 20. The memorial stands as a tribute to Wangsa’s courage and ultimate sacrifice during a counter-terror operation in Punjab in 1992.

Lance Naik Wangsa, a native of Longding, was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in a daring operation against militants in Amritsar. On June 16, 1992, while part of a Quick Reaction Team under Operation Rakshak, he confronted heavily armed militants, saving fellow personnel and neutralising the threat at the cost of his own life.

He engaged the militants at close quarters, eliminating one and saving the lives of two Police personnel in the process. Despite sustaining critical injuries, Wangsa urged his team to complete the mission before succumbing during evacuation.

Governor Parnaik, addressing the virtual gathering, said, “As we unveil this memorial today, it is my hope that it will stand as a lasting tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and service of our heroes of past, present, and future.” He called the memorial a symbol of national pride and a reminder of the region’s deep-rooted military tradition.

The Governor also commended Wangsa’s widow, Koiman Wangsa, and assured the family of continued support. “The Indian Army, the State, and the Nation salute the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa,” he said, adding that Arunachal Pradesh would remain committed to the welfare of its soldiers and their families.

Describing the moment as both solemn and proud, Parnaik emphasised that Longding district has a long history of service in the Armed Forces, with a notable presence of ex-servicemen in the area. “The War Memorial is not just a structure but it is a call to duty, honour, and sacrifice,” he remarked.

The inauguration ceremony saw attendance from key officials and dignitaries, including State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA Thanwang Wangham, Pongchau MLA Honchun Ngandam, IG AR (North) Major General Manish Kumar, Commander 25 Sector AR Brig. Sarabjeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, and SP Kirli Padu. A large number of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris were also present.

Lance Naik Wangsa joined the Indian Army in 1983 and served in the 3rd Battalion of the Assam Regiment. His actions during the 1992 encounter led to the elimination of two militants and recovery of weapons, marking a significant blow to the ‘United Liberation Khalistan’ group.

Awarded the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day in 1993, his story continues to inspire not only his native Longding but also the entire state, which takes immense pride in its soldiers who serve at the frontlines.