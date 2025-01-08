Police have launched a manhunt after masked assailants vandalised a prominent watch store and briefly kidnapped two staff members in Itanagar's Akashdeep Market complex on Tuesday.

The attack occurred hours after an earlier confrontation between the store owner and Lezen Gyadi, president of the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU), over an attempted theft of watches, according to Itanagar Police Superintendent Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Around 4 pm, between 10-15 attackers stormed Genesis Watch Store, assaulted staff members, and caused damage worth several lakhs. The group also seized CCTV footage and abducted two employees, who were later held at Gyadi's residence before being released when police intervened.

The incident stemmed from an earlier dispute when Gyadi and three associates allegedly attempted to take watches without payment around 11:30 am. Store owner Takam Tanio intervened and convinced Gyadi to pay for one watch before leaving.

The Itanagar Market Welfare Association has expressed concerns about potential further violence, citing threats from individuals claiming ANSU affiliation under Gyadi's leadership.

Police have registered multiple criminal charges and are reviewing surviving CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

The case has generated significant attention on social media platforms, with footage of the vandalism being widely shared across Facebook and WhatsApp.