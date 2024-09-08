Water supply to the Tawang township and areas including Lemberdung, Changprong, and Nyukmadung was severely disrupted after early morning land erosion hit key infrastructure supplying the drinking water. Heavy rainfall the previous night had triggered the erosion near drop inlet headwork two km ahead of Bramadungchung Ani Gonpa.

Assistant Engineer Doge Kamduk at the Public Health Engineering Department confirmed the erosion that took place between 4 and 5 am washed away the vital water supply structure and disrupted the supply in major areas, including Teli Field Hospital.

I/c Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu, accompanied by District Disaster Management Officer Genden Tsomu and other officials, visited the site to assess the damage. Restoration works are in full swing with 30 volunteers from local markets joining the works being carried out by the PHED workers. Water tankers from the Tawang Brigade have also been pressed into service to supply water to the affected residents.

PHED is trying to restore the water supply at the earliest.