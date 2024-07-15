Two young weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district have brought glory to their state at the Khelo India Women's Weightlifting Zonal League.

Yukar Amak Gungli secured a gold medal in the 49kg category, while Tagrik Naya clinched both gold and silver medals in her events.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to celebrate their achievements. He praised Yukar Amak's dedication and indomitable spirit, highlighting her as a source of pride for Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also commended Tagrik Naya, who hails from Sartam Village, for her outstanding performance at the competition.

These victories mark a significant milestone for sports development in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in women's weightlifting. The success of these young athletes at the zonal level competition demonstrates the growing talent pool in the state and the effectiveness of grassroots sports initiatives.

The Khelo India program, aimed at nurturing sporting talent across the country, has provided a platform for athletes like Yukar and Tagrik to showcase their skills on a larger stage. Their achievements are expected to inspire more young athletes in the region to pursue sports as a career.