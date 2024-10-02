The West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh marked Gandhi Jayanti with a series of events highlighting local talent and community engagement. At the Government Higher Secondary School in Kalaktang, MLA Tseten Chombay of the Rupa-Kalaktang constituency led tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Chombay, joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Karma Dorjee Thongdok and other local officials, inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a ceremonial lamp. The event featured cultural performances and a Swachhta Pledge, reaffirming the district's commitment to cleanliness.

A key highlight was the recognition of student achievements. Winners of essay, painting, and literary competitions organised by the PHE & WS and Urban Development departments were felicitated, showcasing young talent in the region.

The celebration also saw the launch of a locally handmade BJP comforter, crafted by Nawang Pema, Secretary of the BJP Kalaktang Mandal Unit Mahila Morcha.

In his address, MLA Chombay emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of Gandhi and Shastri, calling on attendees to work towards a cleaner and more united India.