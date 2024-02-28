The West Siang District Administration in collaboration with the Siang team of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE-Siang), along with the Forest and Tourism Department, proudly announces the inaugural edition of the Aalo Bird Walk titled "Feathers and Footsteps," scheduled for March 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

The event packs an array of engaging activities, including educational talks on bird identification, the significance of bird conservation, and a fun quiz, complemented by exploratory walks in selected spots near Aalo to document diverse avian species led by experienced birders and conservation scientists from ATREE.'

The Conference Hall at the DC’s Office at Aalo will serve as the venue for the pre-walk orientation and educational talks, along with the post-walk quiz and valedictory function.

"We are thrilled to join hands with ATREE-Siang to organize the first ever Aalo bird walk offering residents and nature enthusiasts a unique opportunity to connect with Aalo's avian diversity" said Ms. Mamu Hage, the District Commissioner of West Siang herself an avid birder. "Such activities will not only encourage the youth and our conservation efforts but also garner a passion for bird watching and research activities” she added.



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"Given the ubiquitous presence of birds, they serve as an excellent entry point for individuals keen on observing and documenting biodiversity," noted Dr. Rajkamal Goswami, who leads the ATREE-Siang team based out of Pasighat. "One doesn't require elaborate equipment or specialized skills to begin observing birds— just a deep-rooted love for nature, keen observation skills, and a sense of wonder," he emphasized.

Registration for the bird walk is free, and interested individuals can secure their spot by contacting Ms. Seena Karimbumkara at +919481722708 or simply scanning the provided QR code. Due to limited capacity, early registration is encouraged.

Both ATREE and District Administration of West Siang are committed to environmental stewardship and will ensure that the event will be plastic and waste-free. Participants are kindly requested to bring along non-disposable water bottles, suitable walking shoes, binoculars, and cameras (if available). We also encourage them to refrain from carrying disposable waste-generating items, including chips and biscuit packets.

About District Administration West Siang District:

West Siang District Administration is committed to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation in the region. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the administration works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for residents while preserving the natural heritage of West Siang District.

About ATREE-Siang:

ATREE (www.atree.org) is a non-profit organization dedicated to research, education, and advocacy in the field of environmental conservation. At Siang, the ATREE-team has been engaging with local communities and other stakeholders to conserve the last remaining intact forests of Siang Valley and fostering a deep appreciation for its remarkable biodiversity.