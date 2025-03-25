The district-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 was held at Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on March 25, offering a platform for young voices to be heard and their views considered.

The event was conducted at St. Francis De Sales College, Aalo, under the theme, "One Nation, One Election."

The event saw Aalo West MLA Topin Ete attending as the chief guest.

The topic, “Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat,” highlighted the importance of in-depth discussions and deliberations. MLA Ete expressed how inspiring it was to interact with the young and energetic minds of West Siang district. He praised their enthusiasm, critical thinking, and dedication towards nation-building, stating that the youth are the driving force behind a developed India.

He emphasised that electoral reforms like One Nation, One Election could enhance governance efficiency, reduce election-related costs, and provide long-term stability, which are essential for achieving a Viksit Bharat.

MLA Ete also lauded the initiative of St. Francis De Sales College, Aalo, for organising such a meaningful event. He underscored the importance of deliberating ideas with passion, which will continue to shape the future of the nation.