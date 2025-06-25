Arunachal whistleblower alleges Rs 2 crore road scam in Lower Dibang Valley

Social activist Vijay Pertin has filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging embezzlement and substandard construction in a government road project worth Rs 2 crore in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The complaint, submitted to the Superintendent of Police (ACB) in Itanagar on June 18, 2025, names several Public Works Department engineers and a private contractor in connection with the construction of an approach road to Yagrung Primary School.

Those named in the FIR include former Executive Engineer Tamat Gao, current Executive Engineer Keni Zirdo, Assistant Engineer Daniel Perme, Junior Engineers Vikash Bagang and Ajay Taji from the Dambuk Sub-Division, and contractor Mido Pertin, proprietor of M/s DDG Enterprises.

The project, sanctioned on December 23, 2021, with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore under SADA 2021-22, was meant to construct an approach road passing through land donated by Maglek Lego and Mido Pertin in Lower Dibang Valley.

According to Pertin's complaint, his RTI inquiry revealed significant irregularities in project execution. "The work was awarded to M/s DDG Enterprises by violation of tender norms," the complaint states, alleging that payments totalling over Rs 2.7 lakh were made to third parties not involved in the contract work.

A site inspection conducted on June 12, 2025, reportedly found that critical construction elements, including embankment, WBM-II, WBM-III, and carpeting were either not completed or used improperly. "Only a thin layer of GSB was laid without proper embankment, which is absolute violation of the DPR," Pertin noted in his complaint.

The activist claims the substandard work resulted from "corrupt attitude and nexus" between the engineers and contractor. He alleges that Rs 1,05,25,394 was paid despite incomplete work, and that the security deposit was improperly released.

Adding to the controversy, Pertin's complaint suggests the contractor firm may be operating under false credentials, claiming it has been "upgraded to class-II by submitting a FAKE WORK EXPERIENCE CERTIFICATE obtained from Assam."

The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, with Pertin demanding "exemplary punishment" for the accused officials.

"RTI is a quasi-judicial body," Pertin stated, emphasising that the Anti-Corruption Bureau is the appropriate investigating authority for government servant corruption cases. He acknowledged that pursuing the matter through the High Court would involve substantial legal fees he cannot afford.