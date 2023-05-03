Whistleblower of infamous APPSC Arunachal Pradesh public service Commission paper leakage exams which led to CBI investigation passes away on May 3.

As per reports, Gyamar Padang was suffering from health ailments.

Earlier on May 3, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development Agency (ARDA) and spokesperson for the Arunachal Pradesh government, Ajay Chagti on May 2 announced that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected a proposal to conduct exams on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). This decision comes amidst ongoing reforms and investigations into allegations of paper leakage in the APPSC.

Also Read: Arunachal: UPSC rejects proposal to conduct APPSC exams

Last year, an unfortunate paper leakage matter came to light, prompting the government to constitute a three-member enquiry committee to check the standard operating procedure being used in the commission. The committee made 17 recommendations, which were shared with civil societies, the media, and the commission. This was the first step in the internal reforms within APPSC.

