In the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, a major controversy has erupted over the illegal appointment of primary teachers. The wife of Pankhu Wangso, BJP President of Longding district, is allegedly among the teachers appointed without proper examination or due process. This revelation has triggered a high-level committee to investigate the matter, with the report expected to be submitted within a week, as announced by the Education Minister, Taba Tedir.

The issue came to light when the Longding District Students' Union (LDSU) took notice of the viral news circulating on social media about the illegal appointments of over 20 teachers. To seek clarity and ensure transparency, the LDSU held a meeting with the District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) on May 22, 2023. The union's fact-finding committee demanded details of the appointment process from the department within two working days, warning of strict action if their request was not met. LDSU General Secretary, Panjam Wangsu, emphasized the union's commitment to upholding ethical practices and called for a prompt investigation.

Tingo Wangsu, President of the LDSU, strongly condemned the illegal practices and urged the department to take immediate action. He stressed that such unlawful appointments and other corrupt activities within society would not be tolerated by the LDSU. In response, the DDSE of Longding assured the union that the matter would be thoroughly examined, and if the appointments were indeed illegal, appropriate action would be taken against those involved.

The names of the individuals allegedly involved in the illegal teacher appointments in Longding district are as follows:

1. Bake Yani

2. Kaling Bodung

3. Tana Nwrba

4. Tao Ania

5. Godak Johny

6. N.Wangsu

7. Tao Chada

8. Lokam Yagak

9. Yadem Maze

10. Oinung Yomso

11. Lalang Doka

12. Sumi Wangsa

13. Chokhu Taja

14. Sangio Yakkum

15. Techi Yacha

16. Taruk Yekar

17. Racho Yubbey

18. Racho Gambo

19. Doilyang Halley

20. Hage Yassung

21. Somi Makcha

22. Hano Takar

23. Kamen Dabi Tao

24. Nabam Pungri

25. Nabam Sumpi

26. Geluck Noshi

27. B.Wangsu

28. Prasanth T.M