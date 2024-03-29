In Arunachal Pradesh, Dasanglu Pul, widely known as the "Iron Lady" of Anjaw district, has been elected unopposed as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the 45th Hayuliang Assembly Constituency. Dasanglu Pul's nomination went uncontested following the withdrawal of her sole opponent, Bafutso Krong of the Congress party.

The election process occurred at the Chief Electoral Office in Hawai district headquarters of Anjaw district, situated along the border with China. With no other contenders in the fray, Dasanglu Pul's victory was assured, marking a significant moment in her political journey.

Dasanglu Pul from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a representative of the people of Hayuliang since the untimely demise of her husband, former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. She first entered the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2016, succeeding her late husband and carrying forward his legacy of public service.