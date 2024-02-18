As the country gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) buoyed by recent Assembly election victories and confident of securing a third consecutive term at the national level, is poised for both continuity and change. This transformation is not just about retaining power but also about presenting a "new-look BJP" to the electorate.

Amidst the impending preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, talks on whether the fiery BJP MP and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will able to grab a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are making the rounds.

Sources from his home state Arunachal Pradesh claim that Rijiju although very diplomatic with his statements, has many a times shied away from raising key issues such as the controversial Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) cash-for-job scam, that has witnessed widespread protests in the state. Also, Rijiju has paid least attention towards raising issues concerning his community since becoming a Union Minister. Sources also claim that once popular for his political charm that made him a favourite pick by BJP for the Union Ministerial berth is now surrounded by controversies more than working for his community.

The tenure of Kiren Rijiju as the Union Law Minister of India was marked by a series of controversies that significantly impacted his public image and popularity. Appointed in July 2021, Rijiju's nearly two-year term was characterized by frequent clashes with the judiciary, which culminated in his removal from the position in May 2023.

One of the most contentious issues during Rijiju's tenure was his criticism of the collegium system, which is responsible for the appointment of judges to constitutional courts in India. In November 2022, he described the system as "opaque" and "alien to our Constitution," suggesting that it lacked transparency and accountability. His comments reflected a broader dissatisfaction with the process, which he believed involved a significant amount of politics and was not necessarily based on merit. Rijiju's push for the government's involvement in the appointment of judges, including a proposal to include a government nominee in the decision-making process, was seen as an attempt to alter the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive. This stance led to widespread backlash from the legal community, with the Bombay Lawyers Association filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against him for showing a lack of faith in the Constitution.

Rijiju's tenure was also marred by his public reprimand of the Supreme Court's decision to reveal the government's objections to the appointment of three judges in January, which he labeled as a matter of “grave concern.” Additionally, his controversial statements extended beyond the judiciary. In 2022, he stirred another row by accusing India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of committing "five blunders" related to the Kashmir issue, including the perpetuation of the myth of a UN-mandated plebiscite and the creation of the divisive Article 370 of the Constitution. These comments were condemned by the Congress party, accusing him of peddling lies.

The culmination of these controversies and his brusque style of engagement with the judiciary likely contributed to his shifting from the law ministry to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. His removal from the Law Ministry was interpreted by some as an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mitigate confrontations with the judiciary, indicating that his shifting was more about strategic political maneuvering rather than a reflection of his personal popularity or performance.

He has been a member of the parliament in Lok Sabha from Arunachal West since 2014 and previously from 2004 to 2009. His political journey reflects a significant presence in Indian politics, especially representing Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju's tenure has seen him holding important cabinet positions, including his role as the Law Minister before being assigned the Ministry of Earth Sciences. His removal from the Law Ministry was interpreted by some as an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mitigate confrontations with the judiciary, indicating that his shifting was more about strategic political maneuvering rather than a reflection of his personal popularity or performance.

Furthermore, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is an interesting development within his constituency. Tai Tagak, Advisor to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has expressed his desire to contest from the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, currently held by Rijiju. Tagak's ambition to seek a party ticket for the same constituency underscores the competitive nature of politics but does not necessarily indicate a decline in Rijiju's popularity. Tagak himself has stated that he is not against Rijiju and acknowledges Rijiju's contributions, suggesting that the competition for the ticket is part of the internal democratic processes within the party rather than a direct challenge to Rijiju's standing or popularity.

While there is a potential challenge for the party ticket in his constituency, several dynamics governed by various factors including party decisions, representation and internal competition among members will decided Rijiju's future course.

It remains speculative to predict whether Rijiju will secure the ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as such decisions will be determined by the party's leadership considering multiple factors beyond individual popularity.

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