The Arunachal Pradesh Senior Wushu team has been crowned overall champions at the 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship 2024 held in Dehradun.

The championship, organized by the Wushu Association of India and the Wushu Association of Uttarakhand, took place from September 21 to 26, showcasing top wushu talent from across the country.

Arunachal's athletes secured an impressive haul of 7 gold and 3 bronze medals, a remarkable achievement that highlights their dedication, discipline, and skill in the sport.

This victory is not only a significant accomplishment for the athletes but also a source of pride for Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, 8 athletes from the team have been selected to represent the state at the National Games 2024.

The team’s stellar performance has brought glory to Arunachal Pradesh and serves as an inspiration for the next generation of athletes, showcasing the potential of wushu as a thriving sport in the state.



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