Arunachal wins two ‘best-performing state’ awards under PMAY-U

Arunachal Pradesh has received two ‘Best-Performing State’ awards for its performance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0, the state government said on October 5.

The state was recognised for achieving 100 per cent timely completion of houses under PMAY-U and for recording the second-highest performance under PMAY-U 2.0, according to an official statement.

The awards were presented during the World Habitat Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

The state government said the recognition reflected efforts to ensure that sanctioned houses are completed within the stipulated timeframe and eligible beneficiaries receive housing assistance without delay.

The awards also recognised the combined efforts of the state government, Urban Affairs Department, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, district administrations and other stakeholders involved in implementing the housing schemes.

The achievement is significant for Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain, scattered settlements and challenging geographical conditions can make the implementation of development schemes more demanding.

The state said it has focused on timely implementation, regular monitoring and ensuring that housing assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries.

The awards were received by Urban Local Bodies Director Hano Takka along with officials associated with PMAY-U Arunachal.

PMAY-U is the Centre’s flagship urban housing scheme aimed at providing pucca houses to eligible beneficiaries in urban areas. PMAY-U 2.0 was approved to provide assistance to 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families over five years.