Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein while attending the Pre-Budget Meeting of the Union Budget 2023-24 chaired by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman extended his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of Union Finance Minister for prioritizing development initiatives in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.



He informed that the State had undergone a transformation not witnessed for decades which has been possible due to the commitments of the double-engine government - under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

He said, “Under the double engine Sarkar, the state GSDP of Arunachal has almost doubled from Rs.20000 Cr in the year 15-16 to Rs.38000 Cr this year”.

He further informed the gathering that, as the country is entering Amrit Kaal the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has adopted a ‘Vision 2047’ of “Higher Happiness” for the State aligned to the national Vision 2047.

He also informed that the share of capital expenditure to the total expenditure has averaged over 30% in the last 3 years which is the highest in country.

He expressed his thankfulness to the Union Finance Minister for launching Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) and for launching PM-DevINE (PM’s Development Initiate for NE) in the Union Budget this year.

He also thanked her for enhancing the borrowing limit for obtaining negotiated loan up to Rs. 657 crores, which he said will greatly help the State Government in providing timely funds for important on-going and new projects.

While thanking the Government of India for making provisions for mandatory expenditure of 10% Gross Budgetary Support by non-exempted Ministries in North Eastern States, he made a suggestion to give flexibility to the States to design customized projects in that particular sector and seek funding from the balance of 10% GBS.

He also requested to enhance allocations under the schemes of the North- East Council (NEC), Department of North-East Region (DoNER) and Border Area Development Programme (BADP) to at least doubled from the current levels.

DCM also thanked the Finance Minister for approving a special grant to the State to upgrade infrastructure in 50 identified Government schools under the ‘Golden Jubilee Model School Programme’ and further requested to provide such special grants on annual basis to compensate for not having multilateral loans, in particular to upgrade and strengthen our health and education infrastructure.

The Pre-Budget Meeting was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Ministers of the States & UTs, DEA Secretary, Ajay Seth, Secretary (Designate), DoR, Sanjay Malhotra, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran and Senior Officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Mein was accompanied by Principal Secretary Finance, Dr Sharat Chauhan and Commissioner (Planning & Investment), Prashant Lokhande in the meeting.