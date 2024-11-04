The Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery, popularly known as the Lower Gompa, in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed the inauguration of its new prayer hall.

The event was presided over by the 104th Gaden Tri Rinpoche Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin, in the esteemed presence of several dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Padma Shri Guru Tulku Rinpoche, and officials from Bhutan, the United States, and other regions.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by a sense of reverence and unity, as the spiritual leaders, government officials, and community members came together to celebrate the completion of this sacred space. The new prayer hall, whose foundation was laid by the 14th Dalai Lama in 2017, is now poised to serve as a sanctuary for prayer and peace, fulfilling a long-held vision.

In a heartfelt tweet, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude and humility for being part of this auspicious occasion.

"Deeply humbled to be part of the inauguration of the new prayer hall at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila," he wrote, highlighting the significance of preserving and promoting India's indigenous traditions.