Arunachal woman arrested with 51 grams of suspected heroin in Deomali

A woman was arrested and 51 grams of suspected heroin seized during an anti-narcotics operation conducted by the Deomali Police in coordination with the district administration at Batey Colony in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on June 25.

The accused, Nyamyang Thingnok, 39, was arrested in connection with an earlier case related to the alleged peddling and supply of narcotic drugs in the Deomali area.

The search operation was carried out by a police team led by Inspector Wangke Ronrang and Sub-Inspector Ngalo Jilen in the presence of Executive Magistrate Toko Kacha, Circle Officer, Soha, and an independent witness.

According to the police, a search of the accused's residence and the surrounding premises led to the recovery of 51 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 9,700 believed to be proceeds from drug sales, a mobile phone and other articles. The seized items were weighed, labelled, packed and sealed at the spot in accordance with legal procedure.

The police said the accused had been evading arrest since the registration of the case and the arrest of two other accused, Sandiya Deb and Sunil Gurung, on May 15. Several attempts had been made to apprehend her before the latest operation.

Investigators also said Nyamyang Thingnok had previously been arrested in another case registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, indicating alleged repeated involvement in narcotics-related offences.

The Deomali Police and district administration said they would continue their crackdown on drug trafficking and appealed to residents to share credible information on narcotics-related activities to help make Deomali and Tirap district drug-free.