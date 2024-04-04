In Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, a woman lost her life while three others sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a large boulder. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Thursday morning when a Pangin-bound vehicle, carrying four passengers, was en route from Pasighat in East Siang district. The vehicle was traversing between Gaaling and Kebang villages when it was unexpectedly hit by the massive boulder amidst a rockslide.

The accident site, situated approximately six kilometers from Pangin, witnessed the immediate demise of Shanti Gao, a woman in her late fifties who was one of the occupants of the vehicle. While Gao lost her life on the spot, the other passengers, including the driver, narrowly escaped with minor injuries, as confirmed by a police officer at the scene.

This incident has prompted the district administration to issue a cautionary advisory, urging travelers to exercise vigilance while traversing the Pasighat-Aalo Road, known for its susceptibility to landslides and rockslides.

Meanwhile, Siang district grapples with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which has triggered massive landslides in various parts of the region over the past few days. On Wednesday, significant landslides occurred between Babuk and Kebang villages, leading to the disruption of surface communication at multiple locations. Consequently, hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded due to the severed road connectivity.