A shocking case of domestic violence and child endangerment has come to light in Itanagar. Kioda Yapi, a 33-year-old resident of D-Sector, Itanagar, filed a written First Information Report (FIR) alleging continuous assault and harassment by her husband, Kioda Babu, over the past two years.

The complainant also reported an alarming incident that occurred on September 13, 2024, at around 11:00 AM, where her husband sent her a video via WhatsApp showing him attempting to hang their youngest daughter, aged three, by the neck.

Upon receiving the complaint, the authorities registered a case under: ITA WPS Case No. 70/24 Sections 85 of the BNS Act, read with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The case has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Dopi Pakam for thorough investigation. Further, Kioda Yapi's statement has been recorded under Section 180 of the BNSS Act.



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The accused, Kioda Babu, also 33 years old and a resident of D-Sector, Doordarshan Office Area, Itanagar, was promptly arrested by the police.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Yupia and has since been remanded to judicial custody. The police are actively investigating the case to uncover additional details and gather further evidence.

The disturbing nature of the allegations underscores the importance of swift and comprehensive action to ensure the safety of the victims and bring the perpetrator to justice.

This case highlights the urgent need for societal awareness and action against domestic violence and child abuse, issues that continue to plague communities.

Authorities have urged anyone facing similar situations or aware of such incidents to come forward and report them to the police.