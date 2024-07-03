A local woman gave birth to triplets at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun on July 3.



This rare delivery case has garnered attention from the medical community.





Earlier, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh received approval to increase the number of MBBS seats from 50 to 100 for the academic year 2024-2025.



The approval was granted in response to an application submitted by the institute under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.



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Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM wrote, "I am extremely delighted to share that the National Medical Commission has increased MBBS seats to 100 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. Now, we will have more students from Arunachal Pradesh pursuing their medical studies at one of the best colleges in the country. Team Arunachal is steadfast in their resolve to provide better academic avenues to those aspiring to join medical services, thereby having a pool of our own doctors to serve the people of the state and the country more effectively."

The approval letter, issued by Jitulal Ramprasad Meena who is a member of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC, stated that the permission for the increased seats will remain valid until the first batch of students admitted under the new capacity appears for their final examination.