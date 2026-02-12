Arunachal: Woman held with 133 grams of suspected heroin worth Rs 7 lakh

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Namsai Police seized approximately 133 grams of suspected heroin during a targeted operation in the trolley line area of Namsai, officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the operation was launched on February 11 at around 3:30 PM following credible intelligence inputs. Acting on the information and after completing due legal formalities, a police team conducted a search in the area.

During the operation, one woman, identified as Sarana Yoya (45), wife of Anseng Yoya and a resident of 2nd Mile, Namsai, was apprehended. Based on her disclosure and in accordance with legal procedures, police recovered eleven plastic soap cases containing a yellow-orange powder suspected to be heroin from nearby bushes.

The total seized contraband weighed approximately 133 grams and is estimated to have a market value of around ₹7 lakh. The substances were weighed, properly marked, sealed and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. The entire search and seizure process was videographed to ensure transparency and adherence to provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was formally arrested on February 12 after completing procedural requirements under the law.

The operation was led by Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Namsai, and Inspector A.K. Pandey, along with L/SI Luja Singpho, L/Ct. R.Z. Longri, Ct. J. Krong and Ct. N. Gangsa, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley, APPS.

A case has been registered at MNS Police Station (Case No. 05/26) under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the seized contraband.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, Namsai Police has appealed to the public to share credible information to help curb narcotics-related activities in the district.