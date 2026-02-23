Arunachal women allege racial abuse in Delhi; Northeast leaders condemn incident, demand strict action

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh residing in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar have accused a neighbour couple of hurling racial slurs and abusive remarks at them during a dispute over minor repair work, prompting the registration of an FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on February 23.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on February 20 at around 3:30 pm when the women were getting an air conditioner installed in their rented fourth-floor accommodation. During the installation, some dust and debris allegedly fell into the premises of the couple residing on the floor below, triggering an argument that escalated into a heated verbal exchange.

An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station under Sections 79 (acts or words intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), and 196 (promoting enmity, hatred or disharmony between different religious or racial groups) of the BNS against Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, both residents of Malviya Nagar. Section 196 is a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Police said the complainants alleged that the accused verbally abused them and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them as women from the North-Eastern region. They further alleged that objectionable language was used, their modesty was insulted, and they were criminally intimidated. No physical injuries were reported, but mental harassment and humiliation have been alleged. The accused are reportedly absconding, and notices have been served. Investigation is underway.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the couple allegedly making offensive remarks. In the video, one of the women is heard confronting the couple, saying, “Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol. Go check my room to see if you find any bottles there.”

Sources said the situation further deteriorated after the incident when a building broker allegedly informed the women that they would have to vacate the flat within two months due to “planned repair work.” The women have demanded a formal apology, stating that the remarks targeted not only them personally but the dignity of people from the Northeast. They expressed concern over their safety and future accommodation in the city where they had come to live and work.

Reacting to the incident, Conrad K Sangma termed it “unfortunate” and “unacceptable in today’s world.” He said citizens must respect one another regardless of region and emphasised that dignity and mutual respect are essential for national progress. Sangma expressed hope that necessary action would be taken and assured support to the affected women.

Manipur Congress MP Bimol Akoijam also condemned the incident, stating that the women were subjected to racial stereotypes and derogatory insults during what began as a minor dispute over repair work. He demanded strict and exemplary action, saying such behaviour must not be encouraged or repeated.

The North East Students Society Delhi University (NESSDU) issued a statement condemning the alleged racial harassment and calling for immediate and stringent action against those responsible. The student body said the altercation escalated unnecessarily despite the electrician apologising for the dust that accidentally fell during the installation work.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in metropolitan cities, with calls growing for stronger enforcement and greater social sensitivity.

